He also has an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rising junior wideout AJ Johnson of Isidore Newman High School isn't your typical New Orleans resident, however. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver has deep Peach State roots.

Historically, New Orleans is one of the nation's toughest areas for out of state schools to pull top prospects.

"I'm from Snellville, Georgia, in Gwinnett County, and Georgia was always a team I grew up watching," Johnson said. "I’m a Georgia guy, and being from Georgia, [the offer] is amazing."

For Johnson, the environment in Sanford Stadium and the campus life in Athens are lures in which he is well-versed.

"Honestly, the atmosphere there is amazing. I mean the support they have, anyone would love it no matter where you’re from," Johnson said. "It’s an honor and a true blessing to maybe one day continue my dreams where I call home. I attended the Kirby Smart camp at the beginning of my freshman year. It was a three-day camp, and it was absolutely amazing."

Speaking of well-versed, Johnson is familiar with those who've led Georgia's aerial attack over the years.

"Coming up watching Georgia, we've all seen the running back units we had over the past couple of years were stacked," he said. "Watching A.J. Green, Riley Ridley, and George Pickens, those guys had great quarterbacks throwing them the ball. That’s effective, being able to run the ball and throw it as well."

But is all of that enough to lure the rising star back east?

"Possibly," Johnson said. "I was born and raised in Georgia. I would absolutely love to be back at home and play for my city."

The Bulldogs have an answer for his New Orleans connections, as well.

"Coach [Cortez] Hankton is a New Orleans guy. We had a nice conversation on the phone, and he initiated the offer," Johnson said. "My whole family is from New Orleans, and I know a little bit about the culture down here now. I’ve been living out here for four years."

Now, Johnson is looking toward the end of shutdown.

"Hopefully when things open back up, I will visit Georgia," he said.