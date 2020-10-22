UGASports - Dawgs learn new tricks to stay safe

Following an open date this week, Georgia will make its third road trip in five games this season, traveling to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats. For the well-traveled Bulldogs, a trip to Kentucky will signify another unique situation, especially for those experienced players for whom wearing masks and social distancing are the new norm.

“At the hotels, we try to take the stairs more. That way, [the players are] isolated,” said junior punter Jake Camarda when asked how road trips this year have differed from those in previous seasons. “So, it’s just our guys taking the stairs—little less elevators—because we don’t want to come in contact with too many people.”

Camarda, who currently leads the FBS with a punting average of 50.7, added that the visiting locker rooms the Bulldogs have used this season have been tight-quartered. Yet according to the punter, the team has done an excellent job of social distancing while “trying to stay as Covid-safe as possible.”