UGASports - Dawgs leading the charge for offensive tackle Vysen Lang

 Dawgs leading the charge for offensive tackle Vysen Lang
football

Dawgs leading the charge for offensive tackle Vysen Lang

Paul Maharry
Vysen Lang, a Class of 2023 offensive lineman, is not a known commodity yet. But he soon will be. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle plays high school ball in Alabama, but the Bulldogs are after him.

“Right now, I'm hearing from Georgia the most. Georgia is showing the most love, for sure,” Lang said. “I talk to coach [Eddie] Gordon, assistant o-line coach, that’s my dog right there. I plan on going up there in June to meet the rest of the coaches, but really it’s been me and coach Gordon just chopping it up.”

The Pike Road, Alabama, prospect says that not only is Georgia showing the most love, but he’s done his fair share of research on the Bulldogs and likes what he sees.

“It’s a winning culture,” Lang said. “I already know that, because as a child I watched Georgia a lot. They've always been one of the best schools, and they consistently send offensive linemen and skill players to the league. So I’ve known for a while that it’s a great school. What sets them apart is the coaching staff. With someone like me, you get a lot of schools in your ear. But the relationship with the coaches is what ends up standing out and Georgia is doing the best job, so far.”

Lang has lined up several visits to the big programs in the South for the summer.

“I plan on visiting Athens in early June,” Lang said. “I don’t know the exact dates just yet, but it's in early June. I’m also planning on visiting Clemson this summer; Bama and possibly Auburn, too. A whole lot of others school have been following me and showing me love.”

While Lang holds offers from several schools, both in-state schools, Alabama and Auburn, have yet to extend an offer to the massive offensive tackle. They might find themselves behind in his recruitment, as he's wanting to play his college ball at a place where he can build the best relationships.

“I’ll go anywhere to play ball. It just all depends on the relationship with the coaches, and how many offensive linemen they send to the league,” Lang said.

Lang will be one to watch moving forward, especially after his visit to Athens in June.

