UGASports - Dawgs leading the charge for offensive tackle Vysen Lang

Vysen Lang , a Class of 2023 offensive lineman, is not a known commodity yet. But he soon will be. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle plays high school ball in Alabama, but the Bulldogs are after him.

“Right now, I'm hearing from Georgia the most. Georgia is showing the most love, for sure,” Lang said. “I talk to coach [Eddie] Gordon, assistant o-line coach, that’s my dog right there. I plan on going up there in June to meet the rest of the coaches, but really it’s been me and coach Gordon just chopping it up.”

The Pike Road, Alabama, prospect says that not only is Georgia showing the most love, but he’s done his fair share of research on the Bulldogs and likes what he sees.

“It’s a winning culture,” Lang said. “I already know that, because as a child I watched Georgia a lot. They've always been one of the best schools, and they consistently send offensive linemen and skill players to the league. So I’ve known for a while that it’s a great school. What sets them apart is the coaching staff. With someone like me, you get a lot of schools in your ear. But the relationship with the coaches is what ends up standing out and Georgia is doing the best job, so far.”