Some players come to know schools through watching them on TV or doing their own research.

For 2023 defensive tackle David "D.J" Hicks, the No. 36 overall player in Class of 2023, his familiarity with the Georgia Bulldogs comes from a bit of a different place.

"I just received the offer from Coach [John] Jancek. He just told me they really liked my film," he said. "All the coaches really liked my film, how I just use my hands, and how aggressive I was. It means a lot, actually, because I grew up watching them. Just watching Georgia football, I know they like to win."