UGASports - Dawgs flip four-star Ole Miss WR commit Adonai Mitchell

The 6-foot-3, four-star prospect now plans to be a Bulldog.

After spending just over two months committed to the Rebels of Ole Miss, Cane Ridge (Nashville, Tenn.) wide receiver Adonai Mitchell backed off his pledge on Monday, and it didn't take him long to find a new landing spot.

The Bulldogs made the top five for Mitchell in early April, just ahead of his commitment to Ole Miss, and the Dawgs were never deterred.

“Auburn and Georgia are the only two schools I’m talking to right now,” Mitchell told Jeff Lee of AuburnSports.com just over two weeks ago.

Mitchell becomes Georgia's eleventh commitment for the Class of 2021, and the first flipped from elsewhere.

He's also Georgia's first wide receiver commit of the class, and the third offensive skill player, joining five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff and four-star running back Lovasea Carroll.