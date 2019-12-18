The four-star wideout announced his intention to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, flipping from the LSU Tigers after almost eight months.

Burton, the No. 110 player in the Class of 2020, came back onto the Georgia radar late this season after sneaking up for a visit ahead of the contest against Georgia Tech; it was widely speculated that he returned this past weekend for the last official visit weekend.



That was far from the start of the relationship, however.

“UGA basically told me they were going to come at me hard and still recruit me, but they do respect my decision of choosing LSU," Burton told UGASports.com over the summer. "Coach Kirby [Smart] and Coach [Cortez] Hankton and Coach [Dell] McGee, respect and love to all of them, I talk to them, and they’re still recruiting me hard.”

It’s no surprise that he landed back in his home state, either.

The former Hapeville Charter and Marietta wideout had long weighed that possibility prior to committing to the Tigers.

“Definitely. That was thought as soon as I started playing football," he said. "I never even saw myself leaving the state of Georgia, but when it came down to it, I saw what was best for me. I have to do that and choose the best school for me.”

Burton joins Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson as Georgia receiver commits for the Class of 2020.