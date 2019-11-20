The injury bug hasn’t been kind to Georgia so far this season.

Receiver Kearis Jackson missed three games following a hand injury he suffered in the season opener. Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley went down earlier in the year (knee), but has returned. Receiver Lawrence Cager has been hampered by nagging shoulder and rib injuries. Most recently, lineman Cade Mays suffered a shoulder injury against Auburn.

Sure, Georgia has the depth at those positions to maintain their performance. But how are the players affected by the time away from the field?

In the season opener against Vanderbilt, Jackson broke three bones in his hand. The receiver was able to make his return to the field thanks to a successful surgery and using bowls of rice to strengthen his hand. The inability to play takes a toll on a player, but Jackson wouldn't allow his injury to dictate his emotions.

“It’s tough, but I just had to remain humble,” said Jackson. “I had to keep my head down and keep pushing myself, knowing God and my teammates have my back when I’m knocked down.”

When Kindley’s injury occurred, Georgia fans thought the worst. He looked to have suffered a devastating injury against Notre Dame, when his lower leg got caught between a group of players and he fell backwards. He only ended up missing a small amount of time, but he claims it still had a big effect on his psyche.

“That was very hard, because I’m one of the leaders on the team and the offensive line,” said Kindley. “It was very emotional, and kind of tough for me to see my brothers grind when I wasn’t on the field. I went down for a little bit, but I got back up even stronger. And that’s something I’m grateful for.”

Another pivotal member of the offense’s success this year has been Cager. He is currently being hampered by a nagging shoulder injury, having reaggravated it on his first play against Auburn.

What advice has Kindley given his teammate?

“Lawrence is a vet anyway, coming from Miami. All I tell him is to get treatment and try to get as healthy as he can,” said Kindley. “Lawrence stays in treatment. He gets here every morning with Mr. Ron (Courson) and tries to get better every day.”

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Cager is slowly but surely making his way back to playing shape.

“He’s been good,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say he’s been as good as he’s been the last couple of weeks, but he has repped; he’s practiced, and we’re trying to help him recover.”



