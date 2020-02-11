Dawgs enter the race for 2021 DE "Reverend Seven" Khristian Zachary
When it comes to building personal brands, you won't find many prospects on Twitter more active than "Reverend Seven."
6-foot-3, 238-pound defensive end Khristian Zachary takes his title seriously and takes the "Seven Nation" with him wherever he goes.
Recently, that included a stop in Athens, which led to an offer for the rising senior.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news