Through the first nine games, Georgia's bullpen - at least for the most part - has been a symbol of strength.



That wasn't the case in the sixth inning of Saturday night's 10-7 loss to Georgia Southern in Statesboro when the Eagles scored seven times without the benefit of a hit.

The win enabled Georgia Southern to split the doubleheader after Georgia (9-2) won the first game, 4-2.

Four walks and three hits batters accounted for the first four runs before a throwing error by third baseman Aaron Schunk allowed three more runs to score, giving the Eagles (4-6) a 10-6 lead after the Bulldogs had jumped ahead 6-2 on a solo home run by LJ Talley.

Freshman Cole Wilcox made his first career start in Game 2 and was met with mixed results.

Wilcox allowed two runs on two hits, three walks with five strikeouts in three innings before giving way to Darryn Pasqua.

Freshman Jack Gowen (0-1) ultimately took the loss for Georgia (9-2) after facing just three batters, all three of whom ultimately scored.

Georgia won the first game 4-2, thanks to some solid bullpen work by Zac Kristofak who threw 2.2 scoreless innings to pick up the victory with Schunk earning his third save.

Talley led the offense with three hits, along with Mason Meadows who homered for the first time this year.

NOTES:

...The Bulldog bullpen got their first decision of the year after the starters were 8-1 coming in Saturday.

...Georgia’s pitching staff has held the Eagles to only three runs in the first two games of the series and GSU has stranded 22 runners in scoring position.

...Randon Jernigan notched a two-out RBI and first career SB in the second inning of Game 1.

...Shortstop Cam Shepherd has reached base in all 11 games this year including a leadoff double tonight.

Center fielder Tucker Maxwell notched his first career a triple, and it brought home two runs for a 5-2 lead in the fourth.

Game 1 Boxscore

Game 2 Boxscore