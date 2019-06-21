Georgia just got quite a bit faster at the wide receiver position with the news that three-star prospect Corey Wren, of Harvey, Louisiana’s John Curtis Christian School, has committed.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound athlete becomes the fourteenth commitment of the Bulldogs’ Class of 2020.

Wren, who visited Athens for the first time just last month, walked away impressed

"It was a great experience and a great time with coaches, players, and recruits," Wren told UGASports.com following the trip. "Georgia is a special place. I can see myself there. It will come down to business and loyalty for me, and if Georgia fits that, I can definitely see myself there."

Meeting his future positional coach, Cortez Hankton, on the trip helped to solidify the standing of the Bulldogs.

Not only is Wren a fan of Hankton, but the two share a similar background, coming from the New Orleans area.

"He gets my idea of getting out of New Orleans. I would just like to get out of the state," Wren said. "Louisiana doesn't have many opportunities. I have big dreams. I plan to leave the state when choosing a college."

Hankton clearly liked what he saw from the speedster, as well.



“He saw my size and how I move, and he felt I could be an electric player for them. We'd been talking for about a month before the offer, building a great relationship,” Wren said after the trip. “It was great meeting him in person, and I was very excited. It's the University of Georgia, and I'm getting the opportunity to compete with the best of the best."



