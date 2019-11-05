The initial College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night and the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves at No. 6 heading into Saturday night’s game against Missouri.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1, followed by LSU, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson.

However, as it pertains to Georgia spot in the poll, its ranking really doesn’t mean a whole lot.

At least that’s how head coach Kirby Smart sees it.

“Not the least bit. I’m so tied in with what we’ve got this week, I don’t even think about that. I don’t have any idea and don’t care. Everyone knows it doesn’t matter. What matters is how we play against Missouri. That’s the only thing we can control.”

To assure themselves a spot, the Bulldogs would likely need to run the table, that means beating Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and either Alabama or LSU in the SEC Championship to earn one of the four spots.

CFP Selection chairman Rob Mullens said the decision to put Georgia–the highest-ranked one-loss team–at No. 6 was an easy one.

“They’re the only team not to give up a rushing touchdown in its first eight games. That’s a great statement,” Mullens said in a teleconference Tuesday night. “But the fact they’ve got two Top 10 wins (Notre Dame and Florida), that’s big.”