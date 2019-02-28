We touched on one Georgia tight end offer all the way out west yesterday, but the Bulldogs didn't stop there.

Tight end Mark Redman of Newport Beach, California's Corona Del Mar High School, a four-star prospect in his own right, also received the call from Athens.

"I received a text from Coach [Todd] Hartley earlier in the morning. Later in the day, I hopped on the phone with him," Redman said. "It was a great call and couldn’t have been any better."

For now, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound athlete is keeping his options open.

"I don’t believe California is keeping me here," Redman said. "I believe I can go as far as possible or close by. School wise, I believe it’s pretty equal right now," Redman said. "I don’t think I’m leaning in any way, and I'm just trying to balance it out for now."

Redman is undecided on whether he'll be making a trip to see what they have to offer.

"I feel that Georgia has prioritized me very well up to this point, but currently, I have no plans to visit Athens," he said.

The rising senior is already quite familiar with one aspect Georgia offers, though—conference prestige.

"The SEC is big-time football," he said.