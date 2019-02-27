Georgia staff believes Rivals250 TE Jaden Navarrette can be a first rounder
Georgia's national brand is high, as evidenced by recent comments from participants of Rivals Camp Los Angeles and Houston, and the staff in Athens is making good use of that by casting a wide net....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news