CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyree Crump scored 19 points – including a pair of key second-half 3-pointers – to lead Georgia to a 77-69 victory over Charlotte in an exhibition outing at Halton Arena Friday night.

Anthony Edwards added 15 points, Christian Brown chipped in 14 and Rayshaun Hammonds notched 11. Crump and Hammonds grabbed a team-high seven rebounds apiece.

“This is invaluable,” head coach Tom Crean said. “It’s absolutely invaluable to play on the road with a good amount of Georgia people here, but Charlotte came out and had great support. To get a road win…and I know it doesn’t count in the standings, but it does count for us learning what we’re capable of. I’m excited about that.”Crump knotted the score at 44-44 with 14:32 remaining, the first of four ties in the second half. On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Tye Fagan dunked home an offensive rebound to put Georgia up by two, the first of eight lead changes over the next several minutes.Charlotte eventually regained a four-point edge following back-to-back 3s before another Crump 3-pointer closed the gap to one. Georgia finally took the lead for good with an Edwards layup that made it 69-68 at the 4:09 mark. The Bulldogs closed out the game on a 12-1 run.Georgia gained the game’s first meaningful lead with a 12-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 19-6 with 12:16 left in the first half. The surge ended with back-to-back plays by Sahvir Wheeler. He drove the lane and kicked the ball out to Christian Brown in the left corner for a 3-pointer that made it 17-6. Wheeler then stole the ball on Charlotte’s next possession and scored on a layup that forced a timeout by the 49ers.Charlotte stopped Georgia’s momentum shortly thereafter. The 49ers answered with a 15-0 spurt of their own to grab their first lead of the game at 21-19 with 8:48 on the clock.A pair of free throws by Hammonds at the 5:35 mark knotted the score at 21 but Charlotte outscored the Bulldogs 16-12 over the rest of the opening period to secure a 37-33 advantage at the intermission.Georgia will return to practice and continue preparations for the Bulldogs’ regular-season opener In 11 days. Georgia will host Western Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 at Stegeman Coliseum, the first outing in a four-game homestand to begin the campaign. The Bulldogs will also host The Citadel on Nov. 12, Delaware State on Nov. 15 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 20 before playing in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.