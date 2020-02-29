Tyree Crump couldn’t help but crack a joke as he along with Rayshaun Hammonds went to take their seats prior to Saturday’s post-game press conference after Georgia’s 99-89 win over Arkansas.

“It’s been a time since I’ve been in here,” smiled Crump, whose three-pointer with 1:35 left gave the Bulldogs a six-point cushion after the Razorbacks had twice cut was at one time an 18-point Georgia lead to just one with 2:15 to play.

“That’s an every day shot that he shoots,” junior Rayshaun Hammond said. “He works on that every day, starting in the summer during pickup. He also does it during practice. It’s very comfortable for him. It’s easy.”

It certainly was on this night.

Crump, who finished with 14 points, went 4 of 6 from the three-point line, including the one that gave Georgia (15-14, 5-11) the cushion it would need to close out the win, which put a severe crimp in the postseason plans of Arkansas (18-11, 6-10).

Anthony Edwards would help salt game away as the freshman scored the final nine points for the Bulldogs, helping the Bulldogs win the game going away.

Edwards finished with 26 points.

“Anthony played with his head up. He really did. He scored, he passed the ball, he got to the rim. … he settled a few times, but that happens,” head coach Tom Crean said. “He played with his eyes up, and I think when you’re doing that. … when he adds that consistently, playing with his eyes up, being able to see and make those decisions, that’s another level.”

The win was the third in four games for the Bulldogs, whose only loss during that span was Wednesday’s 94-90 loss in overtime at South Carolina. “We’re just being confident, playing for each other, just being there for each other,” Hammonds said. “Earlier in the year, we kind of got frustrated with each other and things went down, but we’ve grown up. Those freshmen are sophomores now. They understand now. The other team may make a run but we can make runs, too.”

Along with Crump and Edwards, Hammonds added 22 points and nine rebounds, with Jordan Harris (11 points), Toumani Camara (10) and Sahvir Wheeler (11 points) also scoring in double-digits for the Bulldogs, who survived the Razorback combo of Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones, each of whom finished with 26.

The Bulldogs couldn’t have envisioned having a better start.

Georgia made 6 of its 8 first shot, jumping out to a 14-0 four minutes into the game before a three-pointer by Jalen Harris put Arkansas on the board for the first time at the 15:52 mark.

Sills followed with Harris with back-to-back threes, but Georgia would answer, building an 18-point lead at 36-18 with 8:24 to play in the first half.

But Arkansas would start chipping away, putting together a 12-2 run to draw within seven before Hammonds – who finished with 17 points in the first half – drained his second three-pointer to push the lead to 11 only to have Joe answer with one of his own to bring the Razorbacks back within 47-39 at the half.

“Coach Crean always preaches you’ve got to have two halves, that’s always been a big thing with him,” Crump said. “It’s winning every four-minute stretch at a time. Win this four-minutes, win that four minutes, then that four minutes, and when there’s two minutes left in the game, take control. Coach Crean always talks about momentum always being up for grabs. Basketball is all about runs, all about momentum. How you handle that is, and when you grab the momentum is the difference and that’s what we did tonight.”

