The tight ends room in Athens just got stronger with the addition of former FSU tight end Tre McKItty . McKitty recently announced that he would graduate from Florida State and transfer to a new college to finish his remaining eligibility. The decision for McKitty took less than a week, and it seemed as if McKitty had Georgia circled as his final destination all along.





McKitty, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2016, officially visited Georgia during his high school recruitment and is very familiar with the coaching staff. Instead of committing to Georgia out of high school, McKitty landed at Florida State. The new UGA tight end finished his career in Tallahassee with 50 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns.

With the addition of McKitty, tight ends coach Todd Hartley now will have a senior leader and mentor for five-star signee Darnell Washington. The three other tight ends on Georgia's campus, Brett Seither, John Fitzpatrick, and Ryland Goede, will also look to learn from the veteran, and will also be competing for playing time.