The Lakeland, Florida-based prospect, ranked as the nation’s No. 138 overall player in 2020, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon, during a ceremony on ESPN.

Adding wide receiver depth was a main focus for the Georgia staff in this recruiting cycle, and four-star wideout Arian Smith should be able to provide immediate help.

“Just how they play and how they use the receivers. How they used Mecole Hardman really helps,” Smith said of Georgia in late October. “They showed me [Mecole], and they think I’m the same type. They think I can do what he did, and even better.”

At 6-foot, 169-pounds, Smith may not be the most physically intimidating prospect in the class, but he has legitimate world-class track speed, working as a leg on a record-setting 4x100 team in the U20 Pan-Am games this past summer.

Georgia recognized that early on and sought to build the relationship throughout his recruitment, including hosting him for his final official visit last weekend.

"It’s a good relationship. I talk to all of the coaches, mostly Coach [Cortez] Hankton and Coach [Scott] Fountain," Smith said of Georgia in July. "Coach Fountain is my recruiter. We’re really close. They were one of my first offers.”

Should things not pan out on the offensive side, however, the Bulldogs have already discussed Smith’s versatility and how he can aid efforts in a number of ways.

“They see me playing wide receiver, but, of course, I’ll have the option to move to DB," Smith said. "[Hankton] keeps it real with me. Of course he tells me what I want to hear, but he’s not going to tell me something that’s not true.”

Smith joins wide receiver commits Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson in Georgia’s Class of 2020.