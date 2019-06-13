News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 09:38:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Dawgs add specialist Jared Zirkel to the mix for Class of 2020

Tki7u7auvyxhehohi4qw
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia stayed hot on the recruiting trail this week, adding a second commitment to go along with four-star offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

This time, it's Tivy High School (Kerrville, Texas) kicker Jared Zirkel who's in the fold for the Class of 2020.

Zirkel, 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds, recently visited Athens and won a kicking competition against a field of 150 other specialists, according to Kicking World.

The Texas-based specialist is no stranger to Athens, having visited the Bulldogs earlier this year both in February and for G-Day.

Zirkel confirmed to UGASports.com that he received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs, as opposed the walk-on route originally taken by current placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Georgia won out over offers from Army and Air Force.

He becomes the thirteenth member of the Class of 2020.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}