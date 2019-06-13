Dawgs add specialist Jared Zirkel to the mix for Class of 2020
Georgia stayed hot on the recruiting trail this week, adding a second commitment to go along with four-star offensive lineman Joshua Braun.
This time, it's Tivy High School (Kerrville, Texas) kicker Jared Zirkel who's in the fold for the Class of 2020.
Zirkel, 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds, recently visited Athens and won a kicking competition against a field of 150 other specialists, according to Kicking World.
The Texas-based specialist is no stranger to Athens, having visited the Bulldogs earlier this year both in February and for G-Day.
Zirkel confirmed to UGASports.com that he received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs, as opposed the walk-on route originally taken by current placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Georgia won out over offers from Army and Air Force.
He becomes the thirteenth member of the Class of 2020.
Kerrville Texas ➡️ Athens Georgia, I would love to announce my Commitment to the University of Georgia 🔴⚫️ #GODAWGS #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/IRIdRLGzzz— Jared Zirkel (@JaredZirkel) June 13, 2019
Congrats to long time KW Hot Prospect @JaredZirkel on winning the 2019 University of Georgia Football kickoff competition today, with a field of 150 campers! We’re proud of you! @FootballUGA @CoachSFountain @KirbySmartUGA#KickingWorld #HotProspect #GeorgiaFootball #UGA #ATD pic.twitter.com/F0uH4W2u27— Kicking World Kicking Camps (@KickingWorld) June 2, 2019
This 59-yard field goal would have been good from 65 😲— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 8, 2018
The name is Jared Zirkel and he is uncommitted.
(Via @kickingworld) pic.twitter.com/w7eok1B5sB
Had an awesome time this weekend in Athens! Thank you to everyone, especially Coach Fountain and Coach Meyer, who made it an amazing experience! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/acBVlZovRe— Jared Zirkel (@JaredZirkel) February 17, 2019
Jared Zirkel drills a 60 YD field goal!! #KickingWorldShowcase pic.twitter.com/3f9AWNcXJq— Kicking World Kicking Camps (@KickingWorld) December 9, 2018