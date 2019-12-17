The nation's No. 238 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 announced his decision via Twitter.

If the Bulldogs were looking to boost the size in the defensive backfield this cycle, the commitment of Major Burns on Tuesday afternoon certainly accomplished that.

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound defensive back, who can play both corner at safety at the next level, was committed to LSU until last week.

After reopening his process, Burns was able to put in an official visit to Athens over this past weekend which gave the Bulldogs the edge.

What are the Bulldogs getting in their newest commitment? Sam Spiegelman went behind the scenes for a look.

Burns becomes Georgia's second defensive back commit on the 2020 cycle, joining fellow four-star Jalen Kimber. Dontae Manning, Joshua Eaton, Eric Reed and most notably, Kelee Ringo remain in the mix for remaining spots in the Georgia secondary.