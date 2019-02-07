Georgia added some depth to its tight end room Thursday when Tennessee grad transfer Eli Wolf announced on social media that he’s joining the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, Wolf played sparingly for the Volunteers over his career in Knoxville, catching eight passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Five of those receptions came last fall. Wolf played 332 snaps last year. (The starter, Dominick Wood Anderson, played 504.)

Wolf represented Tennessee at last year’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta after being named the Vols’ most-improved offensive player following spring practice in 2018. He chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State.

“I want to thank everyone at Tennessee, past and present, who helped me grow on and off the field,” Wolf said on his Instagram page. “I am blessed, humbled, but most importantly, very excited at the opportunity ahead of me.”