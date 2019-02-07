Dawgs add grad transfer tight end
Georgia added some depth to its tight end room Thursday when Tennessee grad transfer Eli Wolf announced on social media that he’s joining the Bulldogs.
At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, Wolf played sparingly for the Volunteers over his career in Knoxville, catching eight passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Five of those receptions came last fall. Wolf played 332 snaps last year. (The starter, Dominick Wood Anderson, played 504.)
Wolf represented Tennessee at last year’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta after being named the Vols’ most-improved offensive player following spring practice in 2018. He chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State.
“I want to thank everyone at Tennessee, past and present, who helped me grow on and off the field,” Wolf said on his Instagram page. “I am blessed, humbled, but most importantly, very excited at the opportunity ahead of me.”
Wolf, who has just the one year of eligibility, could be in line for a decent amount of playing time.
After Isaac Nauta’s decision to leave early for the NFL and Luke Ford’s decision to transfer back home and attend Illinois, the Bulldogs only have one tight end, senior Charlie Woerner, on the team with extensive playing time.
Redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick played in two games, with Ryland Goede and Brett Seither (who signed Wednesday) as the only other scholarship tight ends currently on the roster.
Wolf put up some impressive numbers in high school, catching 124 career receptions for 2,234 yards and 27 touchdowns in three years at Minster High School in Ohio.