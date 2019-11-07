When Kirby Smart talked about his desire to upgrade Georgia’s non-conference schedule, it’s doubtful there were many Bulldog fans who expected this.

Georgia has added some major Power 5 foes to its schedule over the next 13 years, such as Clemson who won the national championship, along with major names like Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Also, during that period, the Bulldogs will see the likes of Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Florida State, games that might have seemed a pipe dream just a few seasons ago.

For those wondering what in the world Georgia is thinking, it’s actually quite simple.

Smart and athletic director Greg McGarity believe there’s going to come a time, probably not too long from now, when the current format for placing four teams into the College Football Playoffs will be expanded, perhaps to as many as eight teams.