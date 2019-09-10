Dawg Talk
Kirby Smart hasn’t pulled a Nick Saban yet—going all Donkey Kong on the media for asking a question. But there was a moment during Monday’s press conference that almost triggered such a response.If...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news