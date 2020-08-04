UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Results

You, the reader, decided that Chubb was Georgia’s very best from the 2010 through 2019 seasons. The running back from Cedartown destroyed the tourney’s competition in each of his first four matchups by gathering at least 95 percent of the vote. In the semifinals, Chubb defeated quarterback Aaron Murray with about 80 percent of the vote. In the finals, again, he took on one of his former teammates, Todd Gurley, and when it was all said and done, you decided that Chubb was the decade's best.

The winner of UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament is 1) Nick Chubb .

As indicated above, 2) Gurley took the runner-up position after edging out Roquan Smith in the semifinals.

According to your votes in the consolation poll taken last week, 3) Murray finished third and 4) Smith finished fourth. Running back 5) Sony Michel rounded out the top five. Positions six through eight were 6) A.J. Green, 7) Andrew Thomas, and 8) Jarvis Jones.