DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Chapel Bell Bracket round of 64, Part 1
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 1 seed Nick Chubb vs. No. 16 seed Michael Bennett
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
- 4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
- 8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
- 44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
- 24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
- 1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons
MICHAEL BENNETT – Wide Receiver (2011-2014)
- 134 Career receptions (10th in school history)
- 17 Career TD receptions (T-7th in school history)
- 37 receptions in 2014 (led team)
- 3 Career games with two or more TD receptions
- 13 Career games with five or more receptions
No. 8 seed Jordan Jenkins vs. No. 9 seed Elijah Holyfield
JORDAN JENKINS – Linebacker (2012-2015)
- 52 Career games (42 starts)
- 202 Career tackles (40 tackles for loss)
- 19 Career sacks
- 13 tackles vs. Georgia Southern in 2015
- 5½ tackles for loss vs. Vanderbilt in 2015
ELIJAH HOLYFIELD – Running Back (2016-2018)
- 1,340 Career yards rushing
- 1,018 yards rushing in 2018 (2nd on team)
- 9 Career rushing TDs (7 in 2018)
- 2 Career 100-yard rushing games
- Averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempt in career
No. 4 seed Brandon Boykin vs. No. 13 seed Garrison Smith
BRANDON BOYKIN – All-Purpose (2008-2011)
- 2011 Paul Hornung Award winner (Nation’s most versatile player)
- 8 Career TDs (1 rushing, 2 receiving, 1 punt return, 4 kickoff return)
- 4 Career kickoff returns for TDs (school record)
- 3 Career kickoff returns each covering 100 yards
- 9 Career Interceptions on defense
GARRISON SMITH – Defensive Lineman (2010-2013)
- 145 Career tackles (16 for loss)
- 10 tackles for loss in 2013 (3rd on team)
- 7 Career Sacks
- 2½ Sacks vs. Florida in 2013
- 2012 Co-winner of Coffee County Hustle Award (after spring practice)
No. 5 seed Ben Jones vs. No. 12 seed Ramik Wilson
BEN JONES – Offensive Lineman (2008-2011)
- 2011 First Team All-American (Rivals.com, ESPN.com, Sporting News)
- 49 Career Starts (6th most in school history by a non-kicker)
- SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week twice in 2011
- 2x True Grit Award winner (after spring practice in 2009 and 2011)
- 2008 All-Freshman First Team (Collegefootballnews.com)
RAMIK WILSON – Linebacker (2012-2014)
- 253 Career tackles (19 for loss)
- 133 tackles in 2013 (led team)
- 110 tackles in 2014 (2nd on team)
- 19 tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2014
- 9 Career games with 10+ tackles