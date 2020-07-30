UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Championship

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Championship
We have come to the end of UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, whereby only two Dawgs remain to determine the best (according to you) Georgia player from 2010 to 2019. Both Bulldogs are running backs, and, for one season, were actually teammates. Both players are among Georgia's all-time leaders in nearly every rushing category.
Still, in the end, only one of these players will be known as the program's best during the last decade. And, it is up to you to determine who that is... You decide at the Dawgvent.
Notably, the tournament's top eight players in order will be revealed next week.
(1) Todd Gurley vs. (1) Nick Chubb
TODD GURLEY – Running Back (2012-2014)
Gurley defeated his first three challenges pretty easily before taking on another running back in Sony Michel. After defeating Michel with 63 percent of the vote, Gurley faced his toughest challenge yet in Roquan Smith. Still, he edged out the legendary linebacker with 56 percent of the vote. Gurley must surpass one more if he wants to be Georgia's best of the decade. Can he defeat another former teammate? It is up to you to decide.
—3,285 Career Yards Rushing (4th in school history)
—109.5 Career Rush Yards per Game (2nd in school history)
—36 Career TD Rushes (T-3rd in school history)
—44 Career Touchdowns (36 Rush, 6 Rec., 2 Kickoff)
—10th Overall Pick in 2015 NFL Draft
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
Chubb has taken care of a wide receiver, linebacker, quarterback, and a pair of offensive linemen thus far in the tournament. But, in the championship matchup, he must face a fellow running back. And, this is not just a running back, but a former teammate, as well. Does Chubb have what it takes to win again?
—4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
—8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
—44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
—24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
—1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons