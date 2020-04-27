The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.

Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.

Arch Bracket

No. 1 seed Todd Gurley vs. No. 16 seed Marlon Brown TODD GURLEY – Running Back (2012-2014) —3,285 Career Yards Rushing (4th in school history) —109.5 Career Rush Yards per Game (2nd in school history) —36 Career TD Rushes (T-3rd in school history) —44 Career Touchdowns (36 Rush, 6 Rec., 2 Kickoff) —10th Overall Pick in 2015 NFL Draft MARLON BROWN – Wide Receiver (2009-2012)

—55 Career Receptions (8 TDs) —2 Career Multi-TD games —4 Career Games with 100 or more yards receiving —24 Career Games with at least one reception —2010 Most Improved Offensive Player (after Spring practice)



No. 8 seed David Andrews vs. No. 9 seed Eric Stokes DAVID ANDREWS – Center (2011-2014) —40 Career Starts (started last 40 games of UGA career) —2014 Team Captain —2014 Vince Dooley Team MVP Award winner —2014 2nd Team All-SEC —2012 Leon Farmer Strength and Conditioning Award winner ERIC STOKES – Cornerback (2018-present) —16 Career Starts (13 last season) —2019 2nd Team All-SEC —38 Tackles in 2019 (7th on team) —9 Pass Breakups in 2019 (led team) —Blocked Punt and Scored on 8-yard Return vs. Missouri in 2018



No. 4 seed J.R. Reed vs. No. 13 seed Amarlo Herrera J.R. REED – Safety (2017-2019) —2019 Walter Camp First Team All-American —2019 Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Award finalists —42 Career Starts for Georgia (played first season with Tulsa) —5 Career Interceptions, 2 Career Forced Forced Fumbles —3 Fumble Recoveries (returned 2 for TD) AMARLO HERRERA – Linebacker (2011-2014) —54 Career Games (43 Career Starts) —334 Career Total Tackles (10th in school history) —115 Tackles in 2014 (led team) —15 Games with 10+ Tackles (19 vs. Georgia Tech in 2014) —3 Career Interceptions (1 returned for TD)