The voting has been much tighter recently as the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament nears the end of its round of 32. After just three of the 32 first-round matchups won with less than 60 percent of the vote, there have already been three second-round matchups (of only eight) whereby the victor prevailed by less than 60 percent.

Will that trend continue? It is up to you to cast your vote! Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.

FREE Access to UGASports until July 1 (Promo Code: UGAFree2020)