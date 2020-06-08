DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Arch Bracket round of 32, Part 2
The voting has been much tighter recently as the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament nears the end of its round of 32. After just three of the 32 first-round matchups won with less than 60 percent of the vote, there have already been three second-round matchups (of only eight) whereby the victor prevailed by less than 60 percent.
Will that trend continue? It is up to you to cast your vote! Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
FREE Access to UGASports until July 1 (Promo Code: UGAFree2020)
No. 2 seed Jake Fromm vs. No. 7 seed Terry Godwin
JAKE FROMM – Quarterback (2017-2019)
—63.2 Career completion percentage (2nd highest in school history)
—621 Career completions (4th most in school history)
—8,224 Career yards passing (4th most in school history)
—78 Career TD passes (2nd most in school history)
—2017 Freshman All-American (Football Writers, ESPN.com)
TERRY GODWIN – All-Purpose (2015-2018)
—54 Career games (36 starts)
—133 Career receptions, 1,788 Career yards receiving
—13 Career touchdowns (11 rec., 1 rushing, 1 kickoff return)
—44-yard TD pass in 2015 (First UGA WR w/ TD pass since 1998; first UGA player to pass for and receive a TD in the same game since 1946)
—6 Career games with five or more receptions
No. 3 seed Sony Michel vs. No. 6 seed Isaiah Wynn
SONY MICHEL – Running Back (2014-2017)
—3,638 Career yards rushing (3rd most in school history)
—33 Career rushing TDs (T-5th most in school history)
—7.9 rush yards per attempt in 2017 (2nd highest in single season in school history)
—64 Career receptions (6 for TDs)
—75-yard TD run in 2018 Rose Bowl (longest TD rush in bowl game in school history)
ISAIAH WYNN – Offensive Lineman (2014-2017)
—52 Career games (41 starts)
—41 Starts (21 at Left Tackle, 19 at Left Guard and 1 at Tight End)
—2017 Offensive Team Captain
—2015 co-winner of Most Improved Player (team award)
—23rd Overall Pick of the 2018 NFL Draft