Dawg Days podcast: Yvette Stanley
The Dawg Days podcast with host Dayne Young returns for the football offseason.
This episode features Yvette Stanley, mother of former WR Jayson Stanley. She gives voice to the lifestyle of being a player parent.
You can find Dawg Days on the UGA Sports LIVE feed. Subscribe wherever you go to find your podcasts.
The Dawg Days podcast is back on @UGASportscom.— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) January 31, 2020
New episode is with @ystanley23. She discusses her son's (@Itslilstanley) determination and gives perspective on being a UGA player parent.
Full pod:
🍎https://t.co/vbkl6bcWpd
▶️ https://t.co/e4oIuKQmSw
🐶https://t.co/JFiUwaSlqF pic.twitter.com/nTJ3NJJotA