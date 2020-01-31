News More News
Dawg Days podcast: Yvette Stanley

Dayne Young • UGASports
The Dawg Days podcast with host Dayne Young returns for the football offseason.

This episode features Yvette Stanley, mother of former WR Jayson Stanley. She gives voice to the lifestyle of being a player parent.

You can find Dawg Days on the UGA Sports LIVE feed. Subscribe wherever you go to find your podcasts.

