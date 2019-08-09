News More News
Dawg Days podcast feat. Jack Loonam

Former UGA walk-on tight end Jack Loonam (2011-14) joins Dayne Young on the Dawg Days podcast. He shares funny practice stories and explains the role of a walk-on in the UGA football program. He also explains how he participated in ROTC and football.

