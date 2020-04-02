News More News
Dawg Days podcast: Billy Bennett

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Billy Bennett, Georgia kicker from 2000-03, joins Dayne Young to discuss his life growing up in Athens, kicking for the Bulldogs, and now pursuing a career in the music world. Make sure to stay for the end up the episode to hear Bennett's song "Fantasy Man" from his 2019 album.



{{ article.author_name }}