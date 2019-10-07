Head coach Kirby Smart said nose guard Jordan Davis is expected to play Saturday after spraining his ankle at Tennessee.

"We think Jordan is going to be fine. He's not going to be out there today early on. He's going to be rehabbing when you guys are out there, but he's going to be fine to go," Smart said. "We expect him to be able to play.”

Davis was spotted at the Butts-Mehre Building Monday morning, wearing a walking boot over his left foot.

Getting Davis back for Saturday is huge news for the defense.

Davis’ ability to take on double-teams has been imperative to the success of the Bulldog defense, which has yet to allow a rushing touchdown through five games.

Also, Smart said Solomon Kindley (lower leg injury) is cleared to play and is expected to see action Saturday. Smart said he could have played against Tennessee.

Smart hopes to have more info on cornerback Tyson Campbell (foot), who is expected to practice today, but had no update as to whether he will be available on Saturday.

“Tyson will be trying to go today. I don't know much, so I haven't seen him since the game or since we left for the game. He didn't go. We're hoping to get him back, but we don't know. I'll know more by the end of the week," Smart said. "Then Solomon should be good. He's cleared to go today. We thought, if he had to go in the game, he would have been able to go. So we have him practicing today.”