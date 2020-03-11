Here is @davidpollack47 being surprised on @SportsCenter with the news that he has been selected for the @cfbhall . https://t.co/WhS3rq7asi pic.twitter.com/u3L25rJvyt

Invariably, all of you across the Bulldog Nation remember where you were when “the play” happened against South Carolina—or any other of the game-changing plays he made during his career.





Unfortunately, I don’t. My first year living in Athens was his last (2004). Also, my first time inside Sanford Stadium, I was actually there because of who the Dawgs were playing: Marshall. My wife is a Marshall alum, and some friends came down to cheer on the Herd and hang out for the weekend.

Thus, I don’t write this column to break him down as a Hall of Fame football player; others will do that. However, I have gotten to know him quite well over the past six years, as our kids have grown together through sports. On the day his accomplishments on the field are being recognized and revisited, I write this to give you some insight into David Pollack the person.

After studying the greatest winners in sports, author Don Yaeger published his 16 Characteristics of Greatness. The number one characteristic he identified in the greatest athletes is that they “hate to lose more than they love to win.” This describes David more than just about any descriptor. From men’s league basketball to beach Spikeball to cornhole to exercise/nutrition, or to card games (I still don’t think I’ve beaten him in spades), his competitive drive is glaringly obvious.

His roommate in college, former Bulldog Center Russ Tanner, even described to me how, when they first met, Davey was trying to beat him in stretching. Pollack takes that drive and now pours it into his work on ESPN’s College Gameday, watching more film than you’d ever believe. Thus, know when he’s not upbeat about the Bulldogs’ chances on the field, it comes from an objective mind and informed eye.

When David is not watching game film or on TV in the fall, he’s watching youth football film and coaching youth football. For the past three years, we’ve even had two separate teams that he and a host of other great dads have coached. David's coaching extends to boys’ and girls’ basketball in the winter, then softball in the spring. He's focused on making kids better each and every time they take the field/court, teaching them about "attitude and effort," and fueling the love of competition for which he has an unlimited supply.

That competitive fire is also put into helping others. The #EveryDayCounts social media campaign David created and runs between Thanksgiving and the last day of the year has helped numerous individuals get started on the right path to healthy behavior, eating habits, and wellness. The Pollack Family Foundation, with its “whole, life, health” mission, helps youth organizations and schools across Georgia promote health and wellness. Most importantly, David also puts his competitive drive into being a family man.

However, probably the most impressive thing I witness from him on a continual basis is his interaction with Georgia and other fans. Whether we're at a random baseball field or restaurant, when people want to say hey or shake hands or get a quick picture, he has never once said “no” or “leave me alone.” He's always gracious, polite and down to earth with everyone.

Therefore, as you watch the highlights on the various sports networks today and remember watching it live or where you were when it happened in his now Hall of Fame playing career, don’t forget the player you cheered for also possesses Hall of Fame character.