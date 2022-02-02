Darris Smith signs with Georgia

Four-star edge defender Darris Smith has signed with the University of Georgia.

Smith is part of a tremendous haul of edge defenders for Georgia in the Class of 2022. Smith joins two five-stars in Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr., and a three-star prospect in CJ Madden.

Smith was all over the field for Appling County during his senior season. Smith finished the year with eight tackles for a loss and three sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and an interception on defense. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder also showed his athleticism on the offensive side of the ball at receiver. Smith caught thirteen passes, amassing 302 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith committed to Georgia on December 3, 2020, and never wavered from that pledge.

