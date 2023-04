Darius Gray is one of the top overall prospects in the Class of 2026. Gray, is being pursued by programs the likes of Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. Yesterday, Gray visited the University of Georgia and visited with offensive line coach Stacey Searels.

Gray thought he was simply getting to see the facilities and getting to know the staff better on the visit. The Virginia native ended up landing an offer from Searels in the office of the UGA offensive line coach on the visit. An offer that Gray described on his Twitter announcement post as one coming from his, "dream school".

UGASports has further details on the offer, visit, and Gray's recruitment overall.