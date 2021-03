GRACEVILLE, Fla. — Rivals spent time with 2023 wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey recently. The playmaker in the Florida committed to Georgia a little less than a month ago and he sounds locked in with the Bulldogs.

He makes a lot of noise between the lines, but he likes to stay quiet when he's off the field. Sorey opens up a little about his early commitment, what led him to it and more in this interview.