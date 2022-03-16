Danny O'Neil is a fast-rising quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024. O'Neil had a breakout season in 2021 playing for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. Indy has certainly been good to Georgia in the last few months, so why not bring down one of the city's most talented prospects?

O'Neil torched opposing defenses over a 15 game span last fall. The Cathedral quarterback completed over 62% of his pass attempts and racked up 2,956 yards through the air. Thirty-three of O'Neil's throws resulted in touchdowns. O'Neil only threw two interceptions the entire season.