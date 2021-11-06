JT Daniels gets back on the field

Georgia fans pining for JT Daniels to get some snaps at quarterback were granted their wish in the second half of Saturday’s 43-6 win over Missouri.

With the Bulldogs up 33-3, Kirby Smart and Todd Monken made the call to go with Daniels, who had not played since Georgia’s win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 25 due to a Grade 1 lat strain.

The results were positive.

Daniels completed seven of 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown after coming into the game early in the third quarter. He did throw one interception when a pass thrown behind Jermaine Burton bounced off his hand and right to a Tiger defensive back.

“I know he did a nice job while he wasn’t in the game. He was over by me calling out the defenses, the checks, going through them like he was playing the game. To hear him call out coverages, the checks and know exactly what he was planning to go to, it was really good. It gives you a lot of confidence in him when he’s over there making those and talking to Stetson when he comes off the field,” Smart said. “I thought he had really good command of the offense when he went in. He’s got great poise in the pocket. He got a little unfortunate on the tipped ball interception. He was a little off on Jermaine. It hit Jermaine in the hands and then it bounced off, ricocheted, and ended up being a pick.”

Daniels led the Bulldogs on a seven-play, 41-yard scoring drive in his first possession of the game.

He completed all three passes he threw, capped by a 7-yard score to Ladd McConkey.

“We talked about pressures, coverages, fronts they were running, what plays would work against them, what plays wouldn’t,” said Bennett.

With Missouri determined to try and run by stacking the line, Bennett took advantage, completing 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Arian Smith and Burton.

It would have been three, but another pass that was originally called a score by Burton was overturned after replay when the receiver was ruled down at the 1.

So, what does this all mean?

Smart didn't drop any clues during his post-game Zoom session. However, opponents know the Bulldogs have two very good options at the position.

Smart was asked if the fact that Daniels is apparently healthy could change what the Bulldogs do offensively moving forward

"We don’t limit the playbook based on the health of the quarterback, if that’s what you’re asking,” Smart said. “The one we have affects how we call the game, but it doesn’t limit what we do in terms of opening up the playbook. We put a plan together based on the quarterbacks we have, and we execute the plan."

Smart was also asked where Daniels’ confidence is after playing for the first time in five weeks.

“You get confidence through repetition. Repetition is the mother of all skill, and he gets reps, works hard at it. He gets competitive reps against our defense in throwing the ball. Confidence is not given. Confidence is something that's earned by how you work,” Smart said. “I think JT has a lot of confidence in himself. I stand by him and hear him talk about it and think he has tremendous confidence. Both our quarterbacks have tremendous confidence, and I have tremendous confidence in them."