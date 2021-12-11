Dan Lanning tabbed at Oregon

It’s long been thought that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s next career step would be as a head coach.

That step is coming.

Lanning will be named the head coach at Oregon, replacing Mario Cristobal who recently left the school to become the head coach at Miami.

“We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”

Under Lanning, Georgia’s defense ranked among the best in the entire country, including first in scoring defense (9.54 points per game), second in total defense (254.4 yards per game), second in pass-efficiency defense (102.17 rating), third in run defense (81.7 yards per game), and third in pass defense (172.7 yards per game).

Lanning, 35, also coached at Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston, Alabama, and Memphis before coming to Georgia in 2018 as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

The Kansas City, Missouri native made $1.7 million per year as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, after receiving a $475,000 raise following the 2020 season.

More to come.