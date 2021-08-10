Dan Lanning discusses the Georgia defense

“We will continue to think defensively about where we create pressure, where we create those one-on-ones. Maybe that means there’s going to be some more one-on-ones on the inside, rather than out on the edge,” Lanning said. “But I feel confident we’ve got the guys who can replace some of that production for Azeez. I'm also excited to see what Azeez does at the next level for the Giants.”

Lanning said he will not be shy about trying different techniques defensively to get as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks as possible.

"As coaches, one of our goals is to continue to develop our players and make them better each year. For example, I think Nolan has been very conscientious about his development from a pass rush standpoint this offseason,” Lanning said. “Right now, every single day in our team meetings, we’re showing a pass rusher of the day, and Nolan’s been on there. Who’s executing moves at a high level? So that’s something that we’re going to continue to look for, but there’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so."

“ Obviously Azeez provided a lot of consistency for us from a pass-rush standpoint. But his success also limited maybe some other guys' opportunities on the field. I know we know Adam Anderson’s skill set and his ability to rush the passer. I think it’s going to create some opportunities for guys like Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, who have been sharing some of those reps in the past. And Travon Walker , I expect really big things to show up with him, and I’m excited about some of the young guys who have kind of come into the fold.”

Among the jobs for Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during fall camp is finding ways to fill the sizeable cleats of former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

• Lanning confirmed that Tykee Smith is working out at Star.

“I will tell you that Tykee is working at Star as well as other positions because, for a long time in our defense, we've always trained guys at multiple positions. One of the pieces of that is to make sure you have your best 11 on the field. If there's an injury, if there's something that comes up with COVID, if there's something that comes up to make it where that guy can't be on the field.”

Lanning was also asked about Ameer Speed and Latavius Brini.

“Ameer (Speed) and Latavious (Brini) are working extremely hard as well, and they're working multiple positions, too,” Lanning said. “Ameer's working at corner and working at Money. Brini's working at Star and working at safety. Yeah, we've got great competition there, and certainly nobody is moving out, and we're going to see how it continues to work out during the fall."

• Lanning described Smith and Derion Kendrick as “instinctual players.”

“I think they’re both really instinctual players.... both of those guys have tremendous football instincts, in my opinion. They’re not coming unpolished. They’ve been developed in the places where they were, so they come here with the ability to adapt and pick up. I think going through some of the player-led stuff they were able to do this summer, they really got a leg up in coming in and being able to pick up our system,” Lanning said. “I also think that gave us a chance to rethink. We have some young freshmen, some new guys—rethink how we deliver the message on the back end, and making sure it’s a simple message that we can execute. I’m certainly excited about those two guys.”

• Lanning offered plenty of plaudits for Jordan Davis.

“Jordan just doesn’t get moved,” Lanning said. “I know we always talk about his size, but I think one thing that he’s continued to improve on is, he's not just a guy that doesn’t get moved and eats up a block, but a guy that separates from a block.”

The fact Davis has apparently gotten himself into such good shape also has Lanning believing the senior could be on the field longer than he has in the past.

“I’m anticipating Jordan being a guy who can play three downs. He’s got to get his body in position where he can do that, because he's extremely athletic, super-talented. His conditioning fits that. He’s a guy who can create issues on first and second down. When you have a guy who's Jordan’s size, offenses are going to try to get the ball away from Jordan. They’re going to try to say, we’re going to make him a nonfactor.

"You see some plays. Like in the Cincinnati game we showed the team defense the other day, Jordan running the ball down. That’s because of his conditioning. If he’s able to maintain that, that’s going to allow him to really push himself and be a guy who can be an every-down player for us.”

• Cornerback Kelee Ringo is making an early impact.



“There’s nothing that can replace game experience, and Kelee missed out on that. At the same time, Kelee has worked extremely hard in practice to put himself in position to go out, make plays, and learn what we do defensively. Kelee is engaged, he’s intelligent, and he puts the time in,” Lanning said. “We’re going to continue to challenge Kelee, because I’m excited to see what this guy can do. He can obviously run extremely fast, and he’s got great size. The more experience he gets, the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to get. He’s done a great job working through fall camp. We’ve had a lot of competition in that back end with Kelee to create those guys coming out to work every day in that environment.”

• Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean has a lot on his plate this fall, but Lanning is not concerned.

"Nakobe is ready for that challenge. We have a lot on every one of our player's plates, but Nakobe is certainly a big-time signal-caller for us,” Lanning said. “I'm excited to see Quay Walker and Channing Tindall and those guys as well. We've got some young guys who are really coming up and doing a great job also. But Nakobe is having a good fall so far, and he knows we have high expectations for him. But nobody has higher expectations for Nakobe Dean than Nakobe Dean, I promise you that."

• The off-season has also apparently been big for Tindall.

"Yeah, I think that's probably fair to say. Channing is a guy who has earned our trust over time, and he's played significantly more snaps each year he's been here,” Lanning said. “He's gotten significantly better each year he's been here. I think this could be a really big year for Channing—excited to see what he does."

• A strong work ethic seems to be paying off for freshman outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.

"He has primarily worked at outside linebacker for us, and Chaz is a guy for us... I think what's probably most impressive with Chaz is his work ethic. I think that has carried over since high school,” Lanning said. “We kind of make the joke in our room that the guy lives in the building. This guy is getting extra treatment, watching extra film, any opportunity he gets. I think it's early to say exactly what his role is going to look like this season, but I know if it comes to being based on work ethic, there's no doubt that Chaz will make a big impact."



• Lanning is expecting big things from defensive end Travon Walker.



"A lot of TFLs, a lot of plays in the backfield. I want to see this guy running sideline to sideline. I have high expectations for Travon. His athleticism is really unique,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy that we’re always trying to figure out how can we incorporate in our scheme. And we’re asking him to do more this year than we’ve ever done, and I think Travon really bought into that. And it’s showing up daily on the practice field."



• On freshman defensive back Javon Bullard:



"Javon is an instinctive player, he’s very intelligent, smart. He’s a guy again that’s able to learn multiple positions; we’ve asked him to do a lot,” Lanning said. “He’s tough, man. Javon is a football player, he’s a tough football player, and he’s done a great job so far."



• On outside linebacker MJ Sherman:



"I’m excited to see a healthy MJ. He had some toughness this past year where he was able to play through being dinged up and help us on special teams. But he has good strength, good energy, and this guy is very focused,” Lanning said. “So, I’m excited to see where he can help us. He’s getting some work at the Sam position as well as some work at the Jack this season, so it’ll be interesting to see where he plugs in. He’s definitely pushing us to be better."



