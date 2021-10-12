Dan Jackson come up big for Georgia

Redshirt sophomore safety Dan Jackson appreciates the kind words and offers of congratulations that he’s received from friends and fans.

Everyone likes a compliment, right?

However, it’s when your head coach compliments you, well, that means just a little bit more.

“The respect from Coach [Kirby] Smart means the world to me, and in terms of accountability, that means the world to me as well,” Jackson said after practice Tuesday. “I say that because I feel I'm ready whenever my opportunity comes.”

It’s a safe assumption that few Bulldog fans knew about the former walk-on from Gainesville before the season began.

That’s no longer the case. At a position in need, Jackson has been a weekly contributor at safety and special teams for the Bulldogs.

He’s already came up huge.

Jackson’s punt block and subsequent recovery by Zamir White gave Georgia a 21-0 lead over Arkansas. Last week at Auburn, Jackson came up big again.

With starting safety Christopher Smith on the sideline with a shoulder injury, it was Jackson whom defensive coordinator Dan Lanning turned to for the rest of the game.

The former North Hall star not only filled the role admirably for the Bulldogs, but led the team in tackles with six, helping the Bulldogs to their 34-10 win.

"Dan practices very well. He's a guy you can count on because you are going to get from Dan in practice what you get in the game, because he puts everything into every practice. That's what allows him to be successful because Dan is a really tough, hard-nose player. He understands our defense, and he can play multiple positions,” Smart said. “I was really proud of the way he went in and played on Saturday. He plays better than the people in front of him play. It puts a lot more burden on our front seven to play at a high level to make sure that Dan plays well."

Teammates appreciate the effort Jackson has put in.

"It’s great to see his work pay off," Smith said recently. "It’s been continuing to pay off because he’s humble, and a hard-working guy."

Fellow walk-on and team long-snapper Payne Walker agrees.

"I think it’s his overall aura that he gives off of just being an everyday guy that you know is going to show up and show out," said Walker.

With Smith still questionable for Saturday’s game against Kentucky (3:30 p.m.), Jackson could be looking at his first career start.

If that happens, Jackson said he’ll be ready.

“Practice is really where I get the most confidence and I know I can get the job done,” Jackson said. “As far as everything else, it’s been a surreal experience, but if called upon, I’m ready to play.”