Another key transfer for Mike White is on the board.

Former Mount St. Mary’s guard Dakota Leffew confirmed via social media that he’s going to become a Bulldog.

He joins former MTM teammate De’Shayne Montgomery, who joined the program last week.

A first-team All-MAAC member, the Hampton, Georgia native averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Mountaineers.

Leffew is also the third transfer to join the Bulldog program, a list that now sits at three, including Montgomery, and former Appalachian State forward Justin Abson.

His addition means White still has five available spots to fill.

Among the players to keep an eye on include former Kentucky commit Somto Cyril, former Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence, and former Clemson forward Randall Godfrey, Jr.