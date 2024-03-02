INDIANAPOLIS - If you haven't heard of Norman Park, Georgia, well, you're not alone.

The tiny community in Colquitt County consists of fewer than 1,000 people. Set on just over 3 square miles, it's a really small town in a region of Georgia filled with small towns.

Norman Park's claim to fame, former resident turned Georgia running back Daijun Edwards, took the stage at the NFL Combine on Friday.

"Real surreal man," Edwards said as he faced a host of reporters. "I’m from Norman Park, Georgia, small town. I just feel like it’s a surreal moment."

Edwards' career at Georgia is rare in modern college football.

He played exclusively in mop-up duty over his first two seasons in Athens. A strong late performance against South Carolina in 2020 boosted his confidence, but even still Edwards admitted those early days were tough.

Why didn't he search for greener pastures?

"I feel like just Georgia being able to get guys to the draft," Edwards said. "Everybody, they don’t come in and just come like that. Everybody isn’t a freshman All-American. I just feel like just keep grinding and keep your head down and having faith in yourself."

Over the last two seasons, however, Edwards developed into a dependable ball carrier for the Bulldogs. Even as others got more hype and attention, Edwards kept his head down and did his job to the tune of 1,649 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years.

Stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight at the Combine, Edwards gave away glimpses of a personality that has lingered behind other stars on the Georgia offense.

Edwards likes listening to gospel music before games. He wants to get into real estate after his playing days are done. His favorite running back is Le'Veon Bell and his favorite run play is inside zone.

Now that he's at the combine, Edwards hopes to show off his relaxed personality to scouts. He also hopes to show he's an all-around back who can be a weapon on the ground and in the passing game.

Edwards' path from Norman Park to Athens to Indianapolis wasn't flashy. But at the end of the day, he proved to be a player the Bulldogs could go to time and time again to get the tough yards on the ground.

With the NFL looming, Edwards looked back proudly on a Georgia career that he described as "trial and error."

"It wasn’t easy coming in, but it paid off," Edwards said.