“He had taken us to an SEC Championship and a national championship,” Walker said. “He was the starting quarterback coming in and he had the playbook down pat.”

When asked why the Georgia coaching staff stuck with Fromm over Fields, Walker pointed out Fromm’s accomplishments.

“I feel like both guys were great players,” Walker said. “Both came to practice each day willing to work hard and gave it their all every day. That’s all I was trying to get across. My words got misconstrued.”

Walker said that was not the case.

The tape cuts off at that point, making it look like Walker disagreed with the host.

A video clip of D’Andre Walker seeming to insult quarterback Jake Fromm was taken out of context according to Walker. When a radio host said that Fromm “is just a bad man” meaning he was a strong enough quarterback to hold off Justin Fields, Walker responded with, “In your opinion.”

What is your best memory from playing at Georgia?

Walker: “I have a few. One, jumping over the shield at Auburn and coming back to the sideline and Coach [Kirby] Smart ripping me for it. And then in the SEC Championship against Auburn when we beat them after they beat us the first time. I did a spin move – it was supposed to be a step but I did a spin – and Coach Smart said, ‘Don’t ever do that again, but if it works…’ Like he was basically congratulating me for doing it but told me not to ever do it again. It was great.”

Who is going to step up at outside linebacker for Georgia next year?

Walker: “Brenton Cox. Robert Beal. Adam Anderson reminds me a lot of myself when I came in, small and a great pass rusher, a speed guy. I feel like we also have another great outside linebacker coming in from junior college named Jermaine Johnson. I feel like that room has a lot of great talent coming in and that is going to push everybody to work harder.”

You mentioned you could play inside linebacker…

Walker: “I feel like I can play any position on the field, but to b honest it’s about versatility, not that I am going ot become a middle linebacker in the NFL. I feel I could line up at that position and blitz from there over a guard and put stress on the guard. That’s why I said it.”

What makes you a good pick?

Walker: “I feel like I am a great run stopper on first and second down,” Walker said. “I always felt like I was a great pass rusher as well. I feel like I am an every down player.”

Favorite pass rush?

Walker: “I like to use speed to power. Meaning I like my long arm stab with a chop-dip-rip if his shoulder doesn’t open up immediately.”

Toughest offensive lineman you’ve faced?

Walker: “Andrew Thomas at the University of Georgia.”

What is Dan Lanning like?

Walker: “Coach Lanning is an amazing guy, very energetic, very passionate about what he does. Each day in the meeting room he tries to bring something different to the guys, to challenge them I practice.”

How much have you grown since arriving at Georgia?

Walker: “When I arrived at UGA I was probably like 210. Each year I gained 10 pounds, and that was pretty amazing to me. I wasn’t expecting it.”

When did you know you could play in the NFL?

Walker: “When I was nine years old playing with guys much older than me. I didn’t play my first game of organized football until I was 13. When I got my first offer I didn’t know what it was but my coaches [at Langston Hughes High School] told me I could play in the NFL.”

If you had to pick one game for the NFL scouts to watch, what would it be?

Walker: “Auburn in the SEC Championship.”

Of the guys you played behind at Georgia, who are you the most like?

Walker: “Leonard Floyd.”