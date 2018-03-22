After three years of serving primarily as a backup, senior D’Andre Walker is finally getting his opportunity to be “the man” for Georgia at outside linebacker.

He admits that’s an idea he’s still getting comfortable with.

Although he’s certainly confident in his ability, Walker said after today's practice he’d rather defer that question to the one man who ultimately will make the call to how much time he'll ultimately see on the field – head coach Kirby Smart.

“I think I can play every down, but at the end of the day, that’s up to Coach Smart,” Walker said. “I’m going to do what the boss man tells me.”

Although he’s yet to make a start, Walker’s already made a sizeable impact for the Bulldogs his previous three years on the team.

He first garnered attention on special teams, where he earned the reputation for being one of Georgia’s top cover men before finally making the most of last season’s opportunity backing up Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter.

“Last year, I’d say I was probably in 40-50 percent of the plays,” said Walker, who smiled when asked if playing full time meant his numbers would increase.

“I just really look forward to this upcoming season and setting my goals off of that,” Walker said. “Again, whatever Coach Smart wants me to do.”

Walker’s numbers were impressive, despite taking only half of the defense’s reps.

Of Walker’s 40 tackles, 13.5 resulted in losses of 65 yards, including 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback pressures.

So, with Bellamy and Carter gone, what else does that mean for Walker come fall?

“I guess you can say emerging into a new leader, and just become one those guys that my coaches can depend on every down,” Walker said. “I’m just proud and happy that I finally get a chance to show my talents.”

His younger teammates will no doubt be watching, Walker figures to be the mainstay at a position that consists largely of young players including sophomore Walter Grant, freshman Brenton Cox, and redshirt freshman Robert Beal. Adam Anderson will join the fray when he arrives with the rest of the freshmen in May.

“Dre’s going to set the edge so I always know to be ready for the cut-back on the inside,” defensive lineman Julian Rochester said. “I trust my outside linebackers. They’ve done a good job.”

Walker likes what he’s seen of new position coach Dan Lanning after being coached by Kevin Sherrer his previous three seasons on the team.

“Coach Lanning is a very energetic guy. He reminds me a lot of Coach (Glenn) Schumann, when you think about it,” Walker said. “If you have any questions about Coach Lanning, just look at Coach Schumann.”

No, that doesn’t include Schumann’s trademark sweat suit that he wears to every Bulldog practice.

“I don’t think you’ll catch him in the sweats but both of them might be out there competing to see who loses the most,” he said. “They might have one of those mile-marker things on their arm to see who runs the most at practice.”

Losing weight is something Walker doesn’t have to worry about.

When he arrived in Athens four years ago, the former Langston Hughes standout weighed 215. Georgia’s spring media guide lists him at 245. Walker admitted he’s actually 250.

Combine that with being in top physical shape, Walker certainly has the look of a player who will be able to carry on what’s been a proud tradition of outside linebackers to have worn the Red and Black.

“Man, it’s just like school, being with your girlfriend, you just have to put in the time,” Walker said. “Just eating more, making sure I’m getting in the weight room more, running, because even though I’ve been able to gain weight, I still needed to make sure I’m in great shape.”