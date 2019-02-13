Monday’s commitment of five-star guard Anthony Edwards certainly injected some needed optimism into the Georgia basketball program. But what about the rest of the Bulldogs’ current 2019 class? In Toumani Camara (No. 116) and Jaykwon Walton (No. 81), Crean was able to pick up a pair of Rivals150 players that he believes can big contributions to his squad. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Camara – a native of Belgium - chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Dayton, Kansas State and Minnesota and ranks as the nation’s 26th-best wing according to Rivals. Walton (6-6, 175), meanwhile, held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Florida before committing to the Bulldogs last June. He was previously committed to Mississippi State. Georgia currently has one more available scholarship to offer for 2019. The first day of the spring signing period begins April 17.

Crean on Camara: "Well, Toumani [Camara] brings a guy that’s been in the states for three years that’s got tremendous upside. He’s had a fantastic year, he plays tonight. He was bigger when he was here the other day than when we signed him. Tremendous attitude, very, very skilled player, continues to be efficient on both ends of the court, wanted to be at Georgia, as did Jaykwon [Walton], which is a huge thing because it’s one thing to recruit, it’s another thing that once people start to see the vision you have for them. I think Toumani saw that as well as Jaykwon. But, Toumani really truly is just scratching the surface because of his size and the amount of versatility that he has in his game. He’s just a wonderful person, young adult that keeps in touch with you. As much as we keep in touch with them, he keeps in touch with us which is great."