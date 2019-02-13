Crean on Walton, Camara
Monday’s commitment of five-star guard Anthony Edwards certainly injected some needed optimism into the Georgia basketball program.
But what about the rest of the Bulldogs’ current 2019 class?
In Toumani Camara (No. 116) and Jaykwon Walton (No. 81), Crean was able to pick up a pair of Rivals150 players that he believes can big contributions to his squad.
At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Camara – a native of Belgium - chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Dayton, Kansas State and Minnesota and ranks as the nation’s 26th-best wing according to Rivals.
Walton (6-6, 175), meanwhile, held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Florida before committing to the Bulldogs last June. He was previously committed to Mississippi State.
Georgia currently has one more available scholarship to offer for 2019. The first day of the spring signing period begins April 17.
Crean on Camara: "Well, Toumani [Camara] brings a guy that’s been in the states for three years that’s got tremendous upside. He’s had a fantastic year, he plays tonight. He was bigger when he was here the other day than when we signed him. Tremendous attitude, very, very skilled player, continues to be efficient on both ends of the court, wanted to be at Georgia, as did Jaykwon [Walton], which is a huge thing because it’s one thing to recruit, it’s another thing that once people start to see the vision you have for them. I think Toumani saw that as well as Jaykwon. But, Toumani really truly is just scratching the surface because of his size and the amount of versatility that he has in his game. He’s just a wonderful person, young adult that keeps in touch with you. As much as we keep in touch with them, he keeps in touch with us which is great."
Crean on Jaykwon Walton: "Jaykwon was our first this year being an in-state guy. Obviously he's in Montgomery, Alabama, but being from Columbus [Georgia]. He can shoot the ball. I was a huge fan when I started to watch film. Found out he had the Georgia connections, because when I first got here I didn't know anything about him and just didn't know much, but I learned about him and then we dove in. After the first time seeing him play and watching him on film, [I gave] a scholarship offer. Love his mom. I haven't met Toumani [Camara]'s mom yet because she's in Belgium, but have met Jaykwon's. Jaykwon's got a high level of offensive ability. He's smart, instinctive, can score and can get around the rim. He's got some burst. He's like Toumani. They're going to have to get stronger. They're playing the college game. It goes much faster and you've got to have much more physicality. When we look at the way we wanted to recruit those guys we did very, very well because they've have offensive skill, they have upside athletically, they have good bodies and length. I think with where we want to go, building a team that can switch a lot like we're trying to do now and be very switchable, multi-dimensional defensive team, I think those guys fit that eventually. But they're going to have to have great springs and summers to get ready to come in here and help us add to it when that time comes.”