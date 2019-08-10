Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t offer a lot of details about the situation regarding former linebacker Brenton Cox after Saturday’s scrimmage.

"Brenton chose to withdraw from the University of Georgia, going into the portal," Smart said. "He’s now at another SEC institution, so we wish him nothing but the best, and we appreciate his contributions while he was here.”



The comments by Smart were the his first on Cox since the former five-star was, according to sources, dismissed from the team before subsequently placing his name in the transfer portal last Monday.



It didn’t take the Gators long the pounce.

According to sister site GatorsTerritory.com, Florida made contact with Cox and his family earlier this week and wasted little time getting him on campus.

By Thursday, his bio was already appearing on Florida’s official school website, and Friday he began practicing with the team.

As a freshman in 2018, Cox played in 13 of 14 games for the Bulldogs, with his lone start coming in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas. He finished with 20 tackles, with two tackles for loss, including a sack.

Cox, who initially chose Georgia over Ohio State, was ranked as the No. 2 strongside linebacker by Rivals and 33rd-top overall player in the class of 2018.

He was facing a one-game suspension for a misdemeanor possession charge dating back to last April.

Although Cox’s absence means there’s now one less body in the outside linebacker room, the Bulldogs still appear to be in excellent shape.

Redshirt freshman and former four-star Azeez Ojulari has risen up the ranks, bulking up to 250 pounds to become one of the favorites to earn the starting job at Jack, along with former five-star performer and sophomore Adam Anderson. Walter Grant and Robert Beal are two talented veterans set to play integral roles, but all eyes will be on a pair of talented newcomers, former five-star Nolan Smith and top junior college outside linebacker standout Jermaine Johnson.