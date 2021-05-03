Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and a record-setting nine Bulldogs were selected, you will invariably see way-too-early 2022 mock drafts all over the Internet this week. While a way-too-early mock takes multiple layers of speculation and recency bias (e.g., Jake Fromm appeared in many 1st-round mocks shortly after the 2018 season), looking at a college roster's potential draft picks can actually serve a purpose. Thus, let's examine who could potentially be in next year's draft class and which round they might be picked (early = 1st-2nd round; middle = 3rd-5th rounds or late = 6th-7th round).

Here are 15 possibilities.