UGASports - Cortez Hankton expects UGA’s veteran receiving corps to improve

“It’s definitely huge, because you’re in a situation where you have the opportunity of being under the same offensive coordinator going into the second season,” Hankton replied. “These guys are going to have the opportunity to continue to get better.”

According to Hankton, the experienced group should significantly benefit from having the same offensive coordinator, Todd Monken , for a second season in a row—a benefit the Bulldogs haven’t had in three years.

Cortez Hankton addressed the media on Tuesday, for the first time since he became Georgia’s receivers coach three-plus years ago. He discussed the Bulldogs’ veteran receiving corps. Notably, the unit’s top six players in terms of production from a season ago are all set to return for the 2021 campaign.

In 2020, seven Georgia wide receivers combined for a total of 119 receptions for 1,716 yards and 14 touchdowns. Matt Landers, who had two catches for 27 yards last season, transferred to Toledo a month ago. Otherwise, the entire receiving unit returns this season.

In Kearis Jackson (514 receiving yards in 2020) and George Pickens (513), Georgia welcomes back its top two receivers from the previous season before for the first time since 2014. Pickens totaled 373 of his receiving yards in the campaign’s final four games, when JT Daniels started at quarterback. He's considered the Bulldogs’ top and most talented wideout—although the junior’s maturity has come into question multiple times since he arrived on campus in 2019.

“It’s just one of continued growth and maturity, and he has embraced it,” Hankton said of Pickens’ mental development. “When you look at our entire team and you talk about altruism, I think there’s this aura of selflessness and a positive vibe. It has really continued to grow; it really shines brighter. For [Pickens], he’s embraced that, so I’m looking forward to how he continues to move forward.”

According to Hankton, the lone senior in the receiving core, Demetris Robertson, was willing to return to Georgia for a final season and embrace his role as a selfless player. After making 30 catches in 2019, Robertson was limited to a dozen receptions last season. On the other hand, redshirt freshman Arian Smith, probably the team’s fastest player, continues to work on his “football awareness” and knowledge of the playbook. Appearing in four games in 2020, Smith made just two receptions, but they were for gains of 31 and 55 yards.

Sophomore Dominick Blaylock also returns after sitting out last season with a knee injury. As a true freshman in 2019, Blaylock caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdown receptions. Also returning from injury is sophomore wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a 32-touchdown reception against Florida last year. Hankton added that not only have the two receivers rebounded well from their injuries, but the pair is assisting with the younger wideouts, as well.

“Physically, [head trainer] Ron Courson and his staff have done an amazing job with those guys. They’re working to come back. We do have a return-to-play protocol, and they're right on schedule,” Hankton said. “In terms of being positive and just having the energy to fight to come back, and being around the guys any way they can, [Blaylock and Rosemy-Jacksaint] are definitely two of the more positive, football-savvy guys—especially helping out the younger guys.”

Although Georgia might be deep and experienced at wide receiver—likely the most returning talent at the unit for the Bulldogs in decades—Hankton indicates the receiving core can certainly become more consistent while improving in a number of areas.

“Granted, we're talented, and you see some flashes of some things. But we have to become more consistent at the position, and there are some things that we have to improve on,” Hankton said. “We can’t be complacent and comfortable just because we have the skill set to perform at a high level. We need to make sure, day-in and day-out, that we compete."