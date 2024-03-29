Any questions about what Corey Collins could do for an encore after winning SEC Player of the Week honors were answered in Friday night’s Game 1 at No. 5 Tennessee.

Collins picked up where he left off last Sunday against Alabama, drilling a pair of three-run homers, to lift the Bulldogs to a 16-2 rout.

The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule, making a winner of Charlie Goldstein (4-0) who only allowed a pair of unearned runs.

Collins remained as hot as a player can get.

After going 11-for-17 last week with six home runs and 13 RBI, went 2-for-3 with home runs Nos. 11 and 12. Collins is now hitting .457 with 12 of his 19 hits going for home runs.

“What Corey Collins is doing right now is hard to talk about, other than it’s impressive,” head coach Wes Johnson said during his post-game radio interview. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Georgia’s fifth-straight win was its most impressive of the year.

Taking three last weekend from what was a top-10 team in Alabama qualified as an eye-opener for Georgia.

Friday’s rout of No. 5 Tennessee equaled a statement maker, particularly since most of the damage came against Vol ace AJ Causey. Entering play, the Tennessee right-hander was 5-0 with a 1.91 ERA.

The Bulldogs touched him for eight runs in 2.1 innings.

“Coach (Will) Coggin did a great job of preparing those guys and we had a really good plan against him,” Johnson said. “The first inning, he came out and it was like OK, this is going to be a dogfight because he looked so good. But our guys just settled down, settled into the game, and got off some really good at-bats.”