Georgia's recruiting pitch to JoJo Stone is centered on consistency.

The Bulldogs are one of the schools showing the most love to Stone. Georgia has also developed a consistent tradition of winning under Kirby Smart.

All that has Georgia as a top contender for the talented prospect out of Grayson High School.

"Georgia, they just have a kind of pull that a lot of schools don’t have, which makes everybody think I’m going there," Stone said. "But yeah, they definitely are doing something good at Georgia."