Consistency key in Georgia's recruitment of Rivals250 ATH JoJo Stone
Georgia's recruiting pitch to JoJo Stone is centered on consistency.
The Bulldogs are one of the schools showing the most love to Stone. Georgia has also developed a consistent tradition of winning under Kirby Smart.
All that has Georgia as a top contender for the talented prospect out of Grayson High School.
"Georgia, they just have a kind of pull that a lot of schools don’t have, which makes everybody think I’m going there," Stone said. "But yeah, they definitely are doing something good at Georgia."
